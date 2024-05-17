Marketplace.
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Mr Chef Glass Nesting Mixing Bowl - 4 Litres - Pack of 6
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Mr Chef Glass Nesting Mixing Bowl - 4 Litres - Pack of 6image 2 of Bormioli Rocco Mr Chef Glass Nesting Mixing Bowl - 4 Litres - Pack of 6image 3 of Bormioli Rocco Mr Chef Glass Nesting Mixing Bowl - 4 Litres - Pack of 6image 4 of Bormioli Rocco Mr Chef Glass Nesting Mixing Bowl - 4 Litres - Pack of 6image 5 of Bormioli Rocco Mr Chef Glass Nesting Mixing Bowl - 4 Litres - Pack of 6

Bormioli Rocco Mr Chef Glass Nesting Mixing Bowl - 4 Litres - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£20.00

£20.00/each

Bormioli Rocco Mr Chef Glass Nesting Mixing Bowl - 4 Litres - Pack of 6
Add a touch of Italian flair to your kitchen with the Mr Chef collection of Salad and Mixing Bowls from Bormioli Rocco.Since 1825, Bormioli has established themselves as one of the great glassware innovators, forging a reputation that has seen their products populate homes and high-end drinking and dining establishments alike. The Mr Chef collection continues that proud tradition by marrying a sleek, minimal silhouette with functionality perfectly suited to satisfying even the most demanding modern kitchen.This 4 Litre bowl has been crafted from tempered glass, resulting in a high level of resistance to both thermal and mechanical shock. This makes the Mr Chef collection ideal for use within both home and professional kitchens. The stackable design is perfect for places where space is at a premium, while the extended rim allows for smooth handling.Ideal for mixing, whisking, stirring and serving, the Mr Chef collection is your ultimate kitchen companion.

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here