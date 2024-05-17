Bormioli Rocco Prometo Glass Serving Bowls - 15cm - White - Pack of 6

Serve sumptious Italian style in every meal with these Prometeo Glass Cereal Bowls from Bormioli Rocco.

Each piece in this collection has been crafted using Bormioli's 'Opal Glass' technology, producing a dish that possesses exemplary resistance to shocks and temperature changes, as well as staining from liquids and sauces.

Each bowl is microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher safe; your complete culinary companion from first course to last!