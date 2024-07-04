Bormioli Rocco Prometo Glass Serving Bowl - 15cm - White

Serve sumptious Italian style in every meal with this Prometeo Glass Cereal Bowl from Bormioli Rocco.

Each piece in this collection has been crafted using Bormioli's 'Opal Glass' technology, producing a dish that possesses exemplary resistance to shocks and temperature changes, as well as staining from liquids and sauces.

Each bowl is microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher safe; your complete culinary companion from first course to last!