Bormioli Rocco White Moon Glass Serving Bowl - 27cm

Serve sumptious Italian style in every meal with this White Moon Glass Serving Bowl from Bormioli Rocco.

Each piece in this collection has been crafted using Bormioli's 'Opal Glass' technology, producing a dish that possesses exemplary resistance to shocks and temperature changes, as well as staining from liquids and sauces.

Each bowl is microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher safe; your complete culinary companion from first course to last!