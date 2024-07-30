Bormioli Rocco White Moon Glass Serving Bowls - 27cm - Pack of 6

Serve sumptious Italian style in every meal with these White Moon Glass Salad Bowls from Bormioli Rocco.

Each piece in this collection has been crafted using Bormioli's 'Opal Glass' technology, producing a dish that possesses exemplary resistance to shocks and temperature changes, as well as staining from liquids and sauces.

Each plate is microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher safe; your complete culinary companion from first course to last!