Argon Tableware Campana Glass Serving Bowl - 17cm

The Argon Tableware range of Campana Glass Serving Bowls serves as a representation of the company'Â­s ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your dining tableware.

When it comes to tableware, few things can offer an immediate sense of premium quality and sophistication like the use of glass. The sleek, Art Deco design of these bowls gives them the ability to merge effortlessly into any decor style, serving as the perfect base vessel and allowing their contents to do the talking.

These bowls are perfect for holding your midnight snacks, a fruit bowl for the table or whatever you need. The versatiity offers hundreds of uses.

With the added feature of being dishwasher safe, these stunning glass bowls give you hassle free cleaning for years of use.

Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Argon Tableware collection of Glass Bowls is sure to satisfy your needs.