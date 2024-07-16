Outsunny 3m x 3m Garden Pop Up Gazebo Marquee Party Tent Wedding Canopy

This 3m x 3m gazebo is a great, no-fuss outdoor shelter. It is ideal for family parties, weddings, picnics, sports events, outdoor vendors, craft fairs, job sites and camping trips. This garden shelter provides easy set-up and takes down in less than a minute. It also comes with a portable carrying case. This party tent has a high-quality powder-coated steel frame which has high strength.