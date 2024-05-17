Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Garden Table, Mosaic Round Patio Side Table with Ceramic Top
image 1 of Outsunny Garden Table, Mosaic Round Patio Side Table with Ceramic Topimage 2 of Outsunny Garden Table, Mosaic Round Patio Side Table with Ceramic Topimage 3 of Outsunny Garden Table, Mosaic Round Patio Side Table with Ceramic Topimage 4 of Outsunny Garden Table, Mosaic Round Patio Side Table with Ceramic Topimage 5 of Outsunny Garden Table, Mosaic Round Patio Side Table with Ceramic Top

Outsunny Garden Table, Mosaic Round Patio Side Table with Ceramic Top

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£59.99

£59.99/each

Outsunny Garden Table, Mosaic Round Patio Side Table with Ceramic Top
A colourful classic for the outdoors, this Outsunny round coffee table is a must for everywhere. The ceramic tabletop comes in a mosaic tile design: the floral star design is bold - adding character to outdoor relaxing times. A metal frame means a tough core, with foot pads to protect the floor from marks and scratches.
Metal frame and ceramic tabletop;Beautiful mosaic tabletop adds a touch of style;Lightweight yet strong, easy to move;

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here