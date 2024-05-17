Outsunny 7 Pieces Patio Dining Set with 6 Stackable Chairs for Poolside

Let the rustic design of this Outsunny dining set effortlessly blend in with your outdoors. The multi-tone faded tabletop is beautiful and eye-catching which matches the overall dark aesthetic of the set. Powder coated steel frames mean strong and supportive pieces, the chairs have mesh fabric to hold you comfortably. Set comes with one large dining table and six chairs - enjoy outdoors with company.