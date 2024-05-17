image 1 of Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Floor Cabinet Doors Windsor White
Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Floor Cabinet Doors Windsor White

Upgrade your home storage while adding classic decor with the Teamson Home Windsor Wooden Floor Cabinet with Glass Mosaic Doors. This decorative cabinet features a timeless white finish with silver glass mosaic doors, beveled trim, and chrome-finished knobs for a beautiful addition to your space. The included adjustable shelf makes this cabinet functional and customisable to suit your storage needs. Constructed from durable engineered wood, this storage unit is built to provide you with long-lasting organization. Easy, step-by-step instructions and all of the hardware needed for installation are included for quick assembly. Purchase this stylish floor cabinet alone or with other items from the Windsor collection for a cohesive, updated look. The Teamson Home Windsor Wooden Floor Cabinet with Glass Mosaic Doors provides accessible storage without taking up too much space in your living area or bathroom. An affordable extravagance. Teamson Home products have traveled the globe to focus on giving their consumers, the best quality and design for their bathroom decor. Teamson Home offers exquisite bathroom furniture ranging from vanity units to versatile corner and wall cabinets. Simplistic detailing yet modern styling. Create a place where you are truly proud of and create a clutter-free and tranquil space.
Made of durable engineered wood and mosaic glassMagnetic latch keeps the doors shutAdjustable interior shelf to customize storage

