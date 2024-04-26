Marketplace.
image 1 of Teamson Home Connor Free Standing Floor Storage Cabinet with Textured Glass Doors Adjustable Shelves
image 1 of Teamson Home Connor Free Standing Floor Storage Cabinet with Textured Glass Doors Adjustable Shelvesimage 2 of Teamson Home Connor Free Standing Floor Storage Cabinet with Textured Glass Doors Adjustable Shelvesimage 3 of Teamson Home Connor Free Standing Floor Storage Cabinet with Textured Glass Doors Adjustable Shelvesimage 4 of Teamson Home Connor Free Standing Floor Storage Cabinet with Textured Glass Doors Adjustable Shelvesimage 5 of Teamson Home Connor Free Standing Floor Storage Cabinet with Textured Glass Doors Adjustable Shelves

Teamson Home Connor Free Standing Floor Storage Cabinet with Textured Glass Doors Adjustable Shelves

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£139.99

£139.99/each

Teamson Home Connor Free Standing Floor Storage Cabinet with Textured Glass Doors Adjustable Shelves
Upgrade your home storage while adding classic style with the Teamson Home Connor 2 Door Floor Cabinet with Adjustable Shelf. This understated floor cabinet features a timeless white finish with double-plated knobs and 2 doors paneled with modern, water-textured glass for a beautiful addition to your space. The included adjustable shelf makes this floor cabinet a functional and customizable solution to your storage needs. Constructed from durable engineered wood, this storage unit is built to provide you with long-lasting organization. Easy, step-by-step instructions and all of the hardware needed for installation are included for quick assembly. Purchase this stylish cabinet alone or with other items from the Connor collection for a cohesive, updated look. The Teamson Home Connor 2 Door Floor Cabinet with Adjustable Shelf provides accessible storage without taking up too much space in your living area or bathroom. An affordable extravagance. Teamson Home products have traveled the globe to focus on giving their consumers, the best quality and design for their bathroom decor. Teamson Home offers exquisite bathroom furniture ranging from vanity units to versatile corner and wall cabinets. Simplistic detailing yet modern styling. Create a place where you are truly proud of and create a clutter-free and tranquil space.
Durable engineered wood with water textured glassMagnetic latch keeps the doors shutExtra storage without making permanent changes

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here