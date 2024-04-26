Teamson Home Connor Free Standing Floor Storage Cabinet with Textured Glass Doors Adjustable Shelves

Upgrade your home storage while adding classic style with the Teamson Home Connor 2 Door Floor Cabinet with Adjustable Shelf. This understated floor cabinet features a timeless white finish with double-plated knobs and 2 doors paneled with modern, water-textured glass for a beautiful addition to your space. The included adjustable shelf makes this floor cabinet a functional and customizable solution to your storage needs. Constructed from durable engineered wood, this storage unit is built to provide you with long-lasting organization. Easy, step-by-step instructions and all of the hardware needed for installation are included for quick assembly. Purchase this stylish cabinet alone or with other items from the Connor collection for a cohesive, updated look. The Teamson Home Connor 2 Door Floor Cabinet with Adjustable Shelf provides accessible storage without taking up too much space in your living area or bathroom. An affordable extravagance. Teamson Home products have traveled the globe to focus on giving their consumers, the best quality and design for their bathroom decor. Teamson Home offers exquisite bathroom furniture ranging from vanity units to versatile corner and wall cabinets. Simplistic detailing yet modern styling. Create a place where you are truly proud of and create a clutter-free and tranquil space.