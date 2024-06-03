Marketplace.
image 1 of Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Cabinet Tall Standing Grey Glancy
image 1 of Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Cabinet Tall Standing Grey Glancyimage 2 of Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Cabinet Tall Standing Grey Glancyimage 3 of Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Cabinet Tall Standing Grey Glancyimage 4 of Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Cabinet Tall Standing Grey Glancyimage 5 of Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Cabinet Tall Standing Grey Glancy

Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Cabinet Tall Standing Grey Glancy

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£179.99

£179.99/each

Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Cabinet Tall Standing Grey Glancy
Upgrade your home storage while adding classic style with the Teamson Home Glancy Wooden Linen Tower Cabinet with Storage. This decorative cabinet features a timeless grey finish with a crown moulded top and skirting, chrome-finished knobs, louvered doors, and shaker-style legs for a beautiful addition to your space. The 2 fixed and single adjustable included shelves make this cabinet functional and customizable to suit your storage needs.Constructed from durable engineered wood, this storage unit is built to provide you with long-lasting organization. Easy, step-by-step instructions and all of the hardware needed for installation are included for quick assembly. Purchase this stylish linen cabinet alone or with other items from the Glancy collection for a cohesive, updated look. Teamson Home products have travelled the globe to focus on giving their consumers, the best quality and design for their bathroom decor.
Slender design and complementary styleDurable engineered wood less likely to warp, crackAdd storage space without making permanent changes

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here