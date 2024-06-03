Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Cabinet Tall Standing Grey Glancy

Upgrade your home storage while adding classic style with the Teamson Home Glancy Wooden Linen Tower Cabinet with Storage. This decorative cabinet features a timeless grey finish with a crown moulded top and skirting, chrome-finished knobs, louvered doors, and shaker-style legs for a beautiful addition to your space. The 2 fixed and single adjustable included shelves make this cabinet functional and customizable to suit your storage needs. Constructed from durable engineered wood, this storage unit is built to provide you with long-lasting organization. Easy, step-by-step instructions and all of the hardware needed for installation are included for quick assembly. Purchase this stylish linen cabinet alone or with other items from the Glancy collection for a cohesive, updated look. Teamson Home products have travelled the globe to focus on giving their consumers, the best quality and design for their bathroom decor.