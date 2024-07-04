Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Wall Cabinet 2 Doors Neal White

Upgrade your home storage while adding classic decor with the Teamson Home Neal Wooden Wall Cabinet with 2 Glass Doors. This decorative cabinet features a white finish with 2 glass doors decorated with grid molding and clear knobs for a beautiful addition to your space. The included adjustable interior shelf helps to reduce clutter and keep your home tidy. Constructed from durable engineered wood and tempered glass, this wall cabinet is built to provide you with long-lasting organization. Easy, step-by-step instructions and all of the hardware needed for installation are included for quick assembly. Purchase this stylish cabinet alone or with other items from the Neal collection for a cohesive, updated look. The Teamson Home Neal Wooden Wall Cabinet with 2 Glass Doors provides accessible storage without taking up too much space in your living area or bathroom. An affordable extravagance. Teamson Home products have traveled the globe to focus on giving their consumers, the best quality and design for their bathroom decor. Teamson Home offers exquisite bathroom furniture ranging from vanity units to versatile corner and wall cabinets. Simplistic detailing yet modern styling. Create a place where you are truly proud of and create a clutter-free and tranquil space.