Teamson Home Outdoor 16.5" Large Square Light Concrete Propane Gas Fire Pit

The Teamson Home Large Square concrete propane gas Firepit is statuesque and will sure to impress your family and friends when they visit. This durable tall concrete square gas fire pit heater is easy to use, with elegant glass fire guard included which helps to protect the fire from wind and add an attractive style feature to the overall product. The outdoor firepit has a flame control dial which allows you to set the flames to your desired height. Enjoy 12KW of heat and the luxurious feel of this attractive firepit. With complimentary lava rocks and a PVC weather protector cover you will have all you need to create the wow factor in your garden. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories.