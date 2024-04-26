Teamson Home Bathroom Wall Cabinet 2 Glass Doors White Connor

Upgrade your home storage while adding classic style with the Teamson Home Connor 2 Door Floor Cabinet with 3 Shelves. This understated floor cabinet features a timeless white finish with double-plated knobs and 2 doors panelled with modern, water-textured glass for a beautiful addition to your space. The 3 included fixed interior shelves makes this floor cabinet a functional solution to your storage needs. Constructed from durable engineered wood, this storage unit is built to provide you with long-lasting organization. Easy, step-by-step instructions and all of the hardware needed for installation are included for quick assembly. Purchase this stylish cabinet alone or with other items from the Connor collection for a cohesive, updated look. The Teamson Home Connor 2 Door Floor Cabinet with 3 Shelves provides accessible storage without taking up too much space in your living area or bathroom. An affordable extravagance. Teamson Home products have travelled the globe to focus on giving their consumers, the best quality and design for their bathroom decor. Teamson Home offers exquisite bathroom furniture ranging from vanity units to versatile corner and wall cabinets. Simplistic detailing yet modern styling. Create a place where you are truly proud of and create a clutter-free and tranquil space.