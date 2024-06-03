Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Floor Cabinet White Stratford

Upgrade your home storage while adding modern style with the Teamson Home Stratford Wooden Floor Cabinet with 2 Shelves. This decorative cabinet features a sophisticated white finish with chrome-finished hardware, clear door knobs, and a minimalist silhouette for a beautiful addition to your space. The 2 included adjustable interior shelves make this cabinet a functional solution to your storage needs.

Constructed from durable engineered wood, this storage unit is built to provide you with long-lasting organization. Easy, step-by-step instructions and all of the hardware needed for installation are included for quick assembly. Purchase this stylish floor cabinet alone or with other items from the Stratford collection for a cohesive, updated look. Teamson Home products have travelled the globe to focus on giving their consumers, the best quality and design for their bathroom decor.