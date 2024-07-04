Teamson Home Bathroom Wall Cabinet With Two Doors Grey Dawson

The Dawson Cabinet with Two Doors comes in a grey finish. This wall cabinet blends old-world and contemporary styling for a charming look that complements any bathroom. The cabinet design offers ample storage. The cabinet features one adjustable shelf that is ideal for storing items of different sizes. The crisscross accent on the door's glass panel and clear knob add a charming touch. This cabinet comes with assembly hardware. Teamson Home offers exquisite bathroom furniture ranging from vanity units to versatile corner and wall cabinets. Simplistic detailing yet modern styling. Create a place where you are truly proud of and create a clutter-free and tranquil space.