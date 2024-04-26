image 1 of Teamson Home 3 Piece Outdoor Garden Furniture, Rattan Chairs & Table Bistro Seating Set
image 1 of Teamson Home 3 Piece Outdoor Garden Furniture, Rattan Chairs & Table Bistro Seating Setimage 2 of Teamson Home 3 Piece Outdoor Garden Furniture, Rattan Chairs & Table Bistro Seating Setimage 3 of Teamson Home 3 Piece Outdoor Garden Furniture, Rattan Chairs & Table Bistro Seating Setimage 4 of Teamson Home 3 Piece Outdoor Garden Furniture, Rattan Chairs & Table Bistro Seating Setimage 5 of Teamson Home 3 Piece Outdoor Garden Furniture, Rattan Chairs & Table Bistro Seating Set

Teamson Home 3 Piece Outdoor Garden Furniture, Rattan Chairs & Table Bistro Seating Set

Teamson Home 3 Piece Outdoor Garden Furniture, Rattan Chairs & Table Bistro Seating Set
Teamson Home are renowned for stylish, fashionable well made garden furniture, so this 3 Piece Patio Wicker Bistro set is no exception.Made of PE wicker and strong steel frame. This set includes 2 chairs that come with cushions which are made of polyester fabric providing an easy to clean surface for all of life's little messes.3 Piece Patio Bistro Table Set is made from PE Wicker and the glass tabletop is round and is made from tempered glass.The legs of the chair are topped with robust rubber safeguarding against stretches on the flooring area. This is lightweight and can be easily moved. This product is perfect for outdoor or indoor living space. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories.
Constructed with all-weather wicker & steel frameIncludes a round table with tempered glass topIncludes two UV protection PE wicker chairs

