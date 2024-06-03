Teamson Home 21" Outdoor Round Stone Wood Burning Fire Pit with Light Concrete Base, Gray

The Teamson round wood concrete firepit, is the perfect companion to entering outdoors! This small round fire bowl fire pit is the perfect addition to your garden or outdoor space! Gather the family around your own wood burning fire pit and bring the fun to the great outdoors. With its contemporary intricate design, this free standing outdoor wood fire-pit is sure to wow your guests and bring a spark to your social life. Not only does this wood or log burner look great, it also includes a BBQ or charcoal grill and poker so you can enjoy a feast with the family whilst staying warm on those summer nights. The spark screen is not only a stunning addition to this modern design, this outdoor fire pit also creates a protective barrier from flames to ensure safety and to keep the flames lit on those breezy nights. Need an update for your back garden, then this wood firepit is a must! Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories.