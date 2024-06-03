Teamson Kids Outdoor 46" x 46" Sand Box with Adjustable Canopy

This colorful sandbox features a natural wood and deep blue square design for a bright and colorful addition to your home's outdoor area. This outdoor sandbox includes a seating area above that goes all the way around the actual sandbox to provide plenty of space for both sitting and playing. The built-in rotatable canopy offers protection from the sun while keeping your children cool in the hot summer sun. Made of solid wood with reinforced corners and finished in a weather-resistant stain.