Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Wall Medicine Cabinet Storage

The Tyler two tone bathroom wall mounted medicine cabinet features a white and natural wood finish and complements any style or decor of a bathroom. The contrast-colour design gives you a brand new look for this accent piece. The adjustable-shelf design creates an extra large storage space where needed for different sized items. The wall-mounted design prevents extra space taken. This unit is an ideal choice for your bathroom. You can purchase this medicine cabinet alone or coordinate it with other Tyler collection bathroom furniture storage items.