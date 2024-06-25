Teamson Home 21" Outdoor Round Stone Wood Burning Fire Pit with Light Concrete Base, Maroon

The Teamson red round 21" wood burning fire pit is decorative, light weight and is one of our best selling products!

Bring warmth and modern decor to your home's outdoor space with the outdoor round wood burning fire pit in red. This low garden wood burner features a classic look to add warmth and a calming atmosphere to your garden, patio or backyard. This garden fire-pit creates an ambient display as the flames dance across the surface of the firepit. The log burner features an open design that makes loading wood or logs easy. Featuring a spark screen that fits over the entire burning area is included as well as a poker and grill grate to make your outdoor gatherings more fun and help you manage the outdoor fire.

Need an update for your back garden, then this wood firepit is a must!

Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories.