Teamson Home Outdoor Round Stone Look Propane Gas Fire Pit

The Teamson Home Round stone finish gas firepit in dark brick colour is one of our Best Selling gas firepits!

Looking for a way to spruce up your outdoor space for parties and events? Get your hands on our large round gas fire pit and start the celebration off right! This stone effect gas burning firepit offers a great place to rest beverages so you and your guests can sit back and relax by the fiery glow of the outdoor fire. This round outdoor gas burning firepit has a stone brickwork effect ensuring supremacy in your garden or patio. Complete with a heat output of 50,000 BTU / 14.6KW , a stainless-steel burner and integrated ignition, you can enjoy stable and ash-free green burning without the mess. This large garden gas fired fire-pit comes with everything you need to set up you fire pit to the gas bottle.

Need an update for your back garden, then this gas firepit is a must!

