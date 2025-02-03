Teamson Home Tyler Modern Wooden Linen Tower Tall Storage Cabinet with Two Doors, Walnut/White

The Tyler two tone bathroom linen tower cabinet features a white and natural wood finish and fits any style of bathroom. The contrast in colour design gives you a brand new look for this accent piece. The adjustable-shelf design creates an extra large storage should you need it and accommodates different sized items. You can purchase this bathroom high storage unit on its own or you can coordinate it with other Tyler collection bathroom storage items.

Suitable for all types of bathroom styling and designs Perfect for all kinds of bathroom items and toiletries Crafted with quality wood

