Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Furniture Wall Medicine Cabinet

Upgrade your bathroom storage while adding mid-century and modern styling with the Teamson Home Mercer wooden bathroom wall mounted cabinet This decorative medicine cabinet features a grey finish with double doors and brass handles for an elevated and stylish addition to your bathroom space.

The interior adjustable shelf and bottom open shelf help to reduce clutter and keep your bathroom tidy, and its versatile design complements any bathroom decor. Constructed from durable engineered wood, this bathroom wall cabinet unit is built to provide you with long-lasting organisation.

Easy, step-by-step instructions and all of the hardware needed for installation are included for quick assembly. Purchase this stylish bathroom storage cabinet alone or with other items from the Mercer bathroom storage furniture collection for a cohesive, updated look.