Teamson Home Square Steel Ceramic 31 Inch Propane Gas Fire Pit

The Teamson Home Square Steel ceramic framed gas firepit stands at a robust 19inch and is an elegant addition to any garden. You can enjoy the warmth and glow of this gas firepit at various degrees of fire height, due to the control dial at the side.

This beautifully made rattan firepit is dark brown. It has two side handles that make it easy to move around your garden and reposition. This firepit is exquisitely finished off with a decadent ceramic top which looks like wood. This top area also acts like a table so you can place the lid on the either before the fire is lit or once the fire is cold and use as a multifunctional table.

Complete with lava rocks, the stunning firepit also comes with a glass guard which acts as a protector to the wind and safety element.

Weather PVC rain protector is included.

Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories.