Teamson Home Outdoor Retro Wood Look Square Propane Gas Fire Pit

The Teamson Home Round stone finish gas firepit of one of our Best Selling gas firepits we sell!

Enjoy the warm glow of this contemporary yet rustic- country style gas fire pit . This round outdoor gas burning firepit has a stone brickwork effect ensuring supremacy in your garden or patio. Complete with a heat output of 40,000 BTU / 12KW , a stainless-steel burner and integrated ignition, you can enjoy stable and ash-free green burning without the mess. This large garden gas fired fire-pit comes with everything you need to set up you fire pit to the gas bottle.

Need an update for your back garden, then this gas firepit is a must!

