Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Wall Medicine Storage Cabinet

Upgrade your bathroom storage whilst adding a modern-country farm house feel with the Teamson Home Russell wooden wall mounted medicine cabinet. This decorative bathroom unit features a rustic salt oak finish with two paneled doors and matte black handles for an elevated and stylish addition to your bathroom space. The interior adjustable shelf helps to reduce clutter and keep your bathroom tidy, and its versatile design can be used with any bathroom decor.Constructed from durable engineered wood, this bathroom wall cabinet is built to provide you with long-lasting organisation. Easy, step-by-step instructions and all of the hardware needed for installation are included for quick assembly. Purchase this stylish bathroom cabinet unit alone or with other items from the Russell bathroom storage furniture collection for a cohesive, updated look.Teamson Home products have traveled the globe to focus on giving their consumers, the best quality and design for their bathroom decor.
Salt Oak finish with rustic matte black handlesAdjustable internal shelf for customized storageDurable engineered wood less likely to warp

