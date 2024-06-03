Teamson Kids Sunny Safari Book Rack Storage Kids Display Bookshelf

Brighten your child's play area while keeping it organized and clutter-free with the Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids Sunny Safari Kids Wooden Display Bookshelf with Storage Drawer. This colorful wooden shelving unit comes decorated with a fun display featuring friendly jungle creatures for a whimsical playroom storage solution. The 2 open shelves and 4 sling sleeves keep books organized and displayed for easy access. Purchase this bookshelf on its own or with other items from the Sunny Safari collection for a bright and joyful playroom. For quick and easy assembly, step-by-step instructions are included. With a solid design constructed of sturdy wood, this organizer is built to provide long-lasting use. For convenient upkeep, the storage shelf's easy-to-clean surfaces make wiping up any spills a breeze. The Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids Sunny Safari Kids Wooden Display Bookshelf with Storage Drawer measures 33.75" x 9.5" x 31.75" to fit in almost any bedroom or play area. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. Our Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids pieces tap into whimsical design, magical craftsmanship, and original concepts that will create new playtime memories that will make their imagination soar into the clouds.