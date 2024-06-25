Teamson Home Medium Sized Natural Lava Rocks Safe for Indoor or Outdoor Use, Brown

Teamson Home Brown Lava Rocks create a unique effect and a great conversation piece! Rocks sizes range from .5" to 1.25" in diameter and are mostly brown with hints of gray and red. All fire rocks feature a rough volcanic surface. Rocks are all natural and durable, withstanding temperatures up to 1472Ã‚Â° F / 8 Ã‚Â° C and natural weathering and will not melt, break or emit smoke when burned at high temperatures. Replace ceramic logs with lava rocks for a distinctive look for your fireplace or fire pit. In addition to being used in a fire pit or fireplace, lava rocks can be used in landscaping and gardens. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of beautiful high-quality designs including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, bathroom furniture, indoor and outdoor lighting, and outdoor heating and dÃƒÂ©cor.