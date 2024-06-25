Marketplace.
image 1 of Teamson Home Medium Sized Natural Lava Rocks Safe for Indoor or Outdoor Use, Brown
image 1 of Teamson Home Medium Sized Natural Lava Rocks Safe for Indoor or Outdoor Use, Brownimage 2 of Teamson Home Medium Sized Natural Lava Rocks Safe for Indoor or Outdoor Use, Brownimage 3 of Teamson Home Medium Sized Natural Lava Rocks Safe for Indoor or Outdoor Use, Brownimage 4 of Teamson Home Medium Sized Natural Lava Rocks Safe for Indoor or Outdoor Use, Brownimage 5 of Teamson Home Medium Sized Natural Lava Rocks Safe for Indoor or Outdoor Use, Brown

Teamson Home Medium Sized Natural Lava Rocks Safe for Indoor or Outdoor Use, Brown

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£19.99

£19.99/each

Teamson Home Medium Sized Natural Lava Rocks Safe for Indoor or Outdoor Use, Brown
Teamson Home Brown Lava Rocks create a unique effect and a great conversation piece! Rocks sizes range from .5" to 1.25" in diameter and are mostly brown with hints of gray and red. All fire rocks feature a rough volcanic surface. Rocks are all natural and durable, withstanding temperatures up to 1472Ã‚Â° F / 8 Ã‚Â° C and natural weathering and will not melt, break or emit smoke when burned at high temperatures. Replace ceramic logs with lava rocks for a distinctive look for your fireplace or fire pit. In addition to being used in a fire pit or fireplace, lava rocks can be used in landscaping and gardens. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of beautiful high-quality designs including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, bathroom furniture, indoor and outdoor lighting, and outdoor heating and dÃƒÂ©cor.
3kg per bagWithstands up to 800 Ã‚Â°C without any damageDesigned for indoor or outdoor use

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here