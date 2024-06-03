Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Furniture Floor Storage Cabinet

The Russell wooden bathroom freestanding cabinet features a salt oak finish and complements any style of bathroom. It has 1 open shelf and 2 doors with an adjustable shelf inside creating an extra large storage space for different sized toiletries. The wooden country 'farm house' design adds a traditional touch to this bathroom cabinet. It's an ideal choice for bathroom storage space and definitely meets your needs. You can purchase this bathroom cupboard alone or coordinate it with other Russell collection bathroom storage furniture items.