Teamson Home Russell Modern Farmhouse Linen Tower Storage Cabinet with Open Shelves, Salt Oak

The Russell wooden bathroom linen tower unit features a salt oak finish and fits in any style of bathroom. The open shelves and cabinet design creates an extra large storage space for different sized toiletries. The wooden 'farm house' design adds a traditional touch to this bathroom cabinet. It's an ideal choice for bathroom storage and definitely meets your needs. You can purchase this bathroom high linen cabinet alone or coordinate it with other Russell collection bathroom storage furniture items.

Salt Oak finish with a rustic matte black handle Internal adjustable shelf and open fixed shelf Durable engineered wood less likely to warp, crack

