Teamson Home Dawson Contemporary Wooden Narrow Floor Storage Cabinet with Door, Gray

Stay organized and enjoy the additional storage space with this amazing looking cabinet. The Salem floor cabinet is designed with a decorative door but also extremely functional. It features a cross design panel door, round door knobs, enclosed shelves and comes in grey colour. The inner shelves are adjustable which is ideal for storing a variety of items of different sizes. The classic and casual look fits into all room types and designs. It can be used to store bathroom items, kitchenware, clothes, accessories and so on. Not only is this piece visually pleasing, but also extremely functional, add this floor cabinet to your home and it will fit perfectly. Teamson Home offers exquisite bathroom furniture ranging from vanity units to versatile corner and wall cabinets. Simplistic detailing yet modern styling. Create a place where you are truly proud of and create a clutter-free and tranquil space.

Features a classic grey finish Crafted with high quality MDF Suitable for all designs and styles of bathroom

