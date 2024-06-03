Teamson Home Outdoor Garden Furniture, 3-Piece Rattan Wicker Patio Sectional Sofa Set

Teamson Home present the 3 Pieces sectional sofa set which is made from beautiful compact dark brown weaving and UV protection PE rattan which will compliment all outdoor and indoor space.

The set comes complete with coffee table which has tempered glass.

This set is versatile in construction as the sofa itself comes in sections, so you have the ability to use this in the traditional sofa style way as a set, individually as a 2 seat sofa or the Loveseat option as we have included one cushion, furthermore you can even switch the coffee table into an extra seat!

6 cushions are included in this set, and are removable for convenience and easy cleaning.

The metal decorative legs of the chair are topped with robust rubber safeguarding against stretches on the flooring area. This is lightweight and can be easily moved. This product is perfect for outdoor or indoor living space

Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories.