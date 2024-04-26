Teamson Home 27" Outdoor Round Wood Burning Fire Pit with Light Concrete and Steel Base, Stone/Black

The Teamson 27-inch terracotta style wood burning firepit is a classic and a must for all traditional garden furniture enthusiasts. With its intricate design, this contemporary firepit is sure to wow your guests and bring a spark to your social life. Not only does this outdoor wood burner look great, it also includes a BBQ grill and poker so you can enjoy a feast with the family whilst staying warm on those cooler nights. This garden log burner comes complete with spark screen is not only a stunning addition to this modern yet contemporary fire pit design, it also creates a protective barrier from flames to ensure safety and to keep the flames lit on those breezy nights. Need an update for your back garden, then this wood firepit is a must! Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories.