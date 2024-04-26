Teamson Kids Children's 3 Shelf Bookcase, White

The Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids Bookcase with 3 Shelves is the perfect child-sized furniture piece to organize or display your little one's favorite books within their reach. The solid white finish is sure to fit into any style playroom or bedroom and the curved edges provide visual interest and safety. Three shelves offer a place to store bedtime stories and is a great way to teach little ones organizational skills. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. Our Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids pieces tap into whimsical design, magical craftsmanship, and original concepts that will create new playtime memories that will make their imagination soar into the clouds.