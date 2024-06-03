Teamson Home Outdoor 30 Inch Large Square Light Concrete Top Propane Gas Fire Pit

The Teamson Home Outdoor 29inch Large square top gas Firepit one of our Best-Selling gas firepits!

Looking for a way to spruce up your outdoor space for family evenings, parties and events? Our stunning statuesque large square gas firepit is a fashionable way to keep your guests warm.

This light weight gasfire pit is made of dark brown woven rattan with a door so you can store your gas canister with ease. The square top of the firepit is a wooden like ceramic finish in a complimentary dark brown colour and this area can be used to rest glasses or cups when entertaining. It also comes with a glass shield which can assist with keeping the wind at bay and also for safety purposes.

Complete with a heat output of 40,000 BTU / 12W , a stainless-steel burner and integrated ignition, you can enjoy stable and ash-free green burning without the mess. This large garden gas fired fire-pit comes with everything you need to set up you fire pit to the gas bottle.

Need an update for your back garden, then this gas firepit is a must!

Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories.