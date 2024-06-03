Teamson Home 7 Piece Large Outdoor Garden Rattan Multipiece Corner Sofa & Glass Table

Now your entire family can gather around together with the Teamson Home 7 piece Rattan Outdoor Garden Furniture sofa and table patio Set. The 7 piece set includes multiple chairs that can be arranged to suit your space. The dark brown woven rattan complements the soft ivory cushions providing maximum comfort and support. A matching rattan coffee table features a glass top for long lasting use and an easy to clean surface. This light weight, beautifully made sofa set, is easy to move when deciding on your desired configuration and when storing. The chairs can be stored in a cube like fashion when storing. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories.