Teamson Kids Magic Garden Kids Wooden Adjustable 3 x 3 Cube Storage Unit, Pink

Keep essentials organized and accessible for little ones with this Magic Garden Kids Wooden Adjustable 3 x 3 Cube Storage Unit. Crafted from smooth, rounded wood, outer shelves can be adjusted for height and customized storage with bins and baskets. The central cube in the 3 x 3 design features a door with a magnetic latch to keep items protected. Perfect for books, toys, dÃƒÂ©cor, clothes, shoes, it is a sturdy option in bedrooms and playrooms and includes wall-mounting hardware for extra safety.

3 x 3 storage unit with adjustable outer shelves Accessible kid-sized unit for organization Made of rounded wood, includes a wall mounting kit

Sold by Teamson UK Ltd