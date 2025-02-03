Marketplace.
Teamson Kids Magic Garden Kids Wooden Adjustable 3 x 3 Cube Storage Unit, Pink

Keep essentials organized and accessible for little ones with this Magic Garden Kids Wooden Adjustable 3 x 3 Cube Storage Unit. Crafted from smooth, rounded wood, outer shelves can be adjusted for height and customized storage with bins and baskets. The central cube in the 3 x 3 design features a door with a magnetic latch to keep items protected. Perfect for books, toys, dÃƒÂ©cor, clothes, shoes, it is a sturdy option in bedrooms and playrooms and includes wall-mounting hardware for extra safety.
3 x 3 storage unit with adjustable outer shelvesAccessible kid-sized unit for organizationMade of rounded wood, includes a wall mounting kit
