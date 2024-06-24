Teamson Home Tyler Wooden Bathroom Free Standing Cabinet

The Tyler two tone wooden freestanding bathroom cabinet features a white and wooden finish which fits in with any style of bathroom decor. The contrast-colour design gives you a brand new look for this accent piece. The adjustable-shelf design creates an extra large storage space for different size of items. The door-shelf-drawer design allows you to place your items according to their needs. You can purchase this bathroom cupboard unit alone or you can coordinate with other Tyler Collection bathroom storage items.