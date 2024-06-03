Teamson Home Outdoor 42x20 Inch Rectangular Concrete Propane Gas Fire Pit

The Teamson Home rectangle concrete gas heater with lava rocks is a must for entertaining in your patio / garden area and is sure to provide you and all of your guests with warmth in an outdoors space. The concrete rectangle gas firepit is durable for the outdoors. The gas firepit is easy to use with any propane gas bottle source. You don't have to worry about building a fire at an instant once it's hooked up to the gas bottle. This outdoor gas burning fire pit comes with lava rocks and easy ignition for quickness. It also comes with the glass wind screen to help with flame control and safety element. Adjustable flames are the perfect addition to light up the garden. This low in height, round concrete firepit is beautifully made and is the perfect companion to a garden sofa set which will add to the intimate feeling for a family night in or friends are gathered. This gas firepit also comes with a glass shield which can assist with keeping the wind at bay and also for safety purposes. Complete with a heat output of 40,000 BTU / 12KW , a stainless-steel burner and integrated ignition, you can enjoy stable and ash-free green burning without the mess. This large garden gas fired fire-pit comes with everything you need to set up you fire pit to the gas bottle. Need an update for your back garden, then this gas firepit is a must! Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories.