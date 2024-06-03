Teamson Kids Sunny Safari Toddler Bookshelf

Brighten your child's play area while keeping it organized and clutter-free with the Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids Sunny Safari Vertical Bookshelf. This colorful wooden shelving system comes decorated with a fun safari display featuring bright trees and friendly jungle creatures for a whimsical playroom storage solution. The 3 storage compartments in this organizer keep books and other toys organized for easy access during playtime. The compartments in the bookshelf are different sizes to provide versatile storage options and maximize space. Purchase this bookshelf on its own or with other items from the Sunny Safari collection for a bright and joyful playroom. For quick and easy assembly, step-by-step instructions are included. With a solid design constructed of sturdy wood, this bookcase is built to provide long-lasting use. For convenient upkeep, the storage shelf's easy-to-clean surfaces make wiping up any spills a breeze. The Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids Sunny Safari Vertical Bookshelf measures 18.5" x 11.63" x 18.75" to fit in almost any bedroom or play area. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. Our Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids pieces tap into whimsical design, magical craftsmanship, and original concepts that will create new playtime memories that will make their imagination soar into the clouds.