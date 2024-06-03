Teamson Home Square Stone Finish 19 Inch Propane Gas Fire Pit

Teamson Home Square Stone Finish 19 Inch Propane Gas Fire Pit is the perfect addition to any garden and the perfect place to gather friends and family around to enjoy heat. Enjoy the warm glow of a fire with this contemporary rustic country style gas fire pit. This fire pit is made from natural slate firepit tower has an integrated fire bowl on top and includes lava rocks for that authentic fire look and feel. This robust and sturdy gas firepit is slimline, however due to the natural slate this is not a product that will be blown down by the wind! The storage for the propane gas can hold up to 5kg propane gas within the firepit and the useful and easy removal of the door makes it very simply to move the firepit around your garden, replace the gas and also blends in perfectly to the rest of the firepit like a secret compartment. The product includes 3kg of lava rocks and PVC protective cover which fits fully over the firepit when not in use. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories.