Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Furniture Wall Medicine Cabinet

Upgrade your bathroom storage while adding modern-country 'farm house' decor with the Teamson Home Russell wooden mirrored medicine cabinet. This decorative bathroom cabinet features a rustic salt oak finish with mirrored door and a matte black handle for an elevated and stylish addition to your bathroom space. The interior adjustable shelf and two bottom open shelves offer customisable and functional storage that is great for storing toothbrushes, toothpaste, soaps, lotions, and more to reduce clutter and keeping your bathroom tidy.

Constructed from durable engineered wood, this medicine cabinet is built to provide you with long-lasting organisation. Easy, step-by-step instructions and all of the hardware needed for installation are included for quick assembly. Purchase this stylish bathroom cabinet unit alone or with other items from the Russell bathroom storage furniture collection for a cohesive, updated look. The Teamson Home Teamson Home Russell Wooden Medicine Cabinet with Mirror and Open Shelving measures 10.2 x 58.4 x 45.7 cm to provide accessible storage without taking up too much space in your bathroom - An affordable extravagance.

Teamson Home products have traveled the globe to focus on giving their consumers, the best quality and design for their bathroom decor.