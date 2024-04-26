Teamson Home Patio 5 pcs Bar Height Dining Set Acacia Wood Tabletop

Looking to create the WOW factor in your garden? This Teamson 5-piece Outdoor Bar height dinning set is a must for garden parties, family gatherings or simply enjoying some fresh air. This patio set is beautifully designed and is made from dark woven rattan that covers the sturdy steel frame. The set comprises of four robust tall chairs with accompanying soft cream, tie cushions. The tabletop itself, features beautifully detailed slat surface made from Acacia wood which allows for any rain to flow though. This is ideal for all sizes of gardens, particularly smaller areas. This set is easy to store, as the chairs can be placed neatly under the table. Whether you have a have a large lawn area or small compact style garden this set will make the perfect impression. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories.