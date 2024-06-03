Teamson Home 1/2 Inch Reflective Tempered Fireplace Fire Glass Safe for Indoor or Outdoor, Brown

Teamson Home Brown Tempered Fire Glass creates a unique effect and a great conversation piece! Replace ceramic logs and lava rocks with mirror-reflective Fire Glass. Each glass measures an average size of 1/2". The fire glass offers a unique touch of attraction to a fireplace or fire pit. It shines in the daytime and appears multicolored at night with fire. The fire glass is made from tempered glass, with fire & heat resistance up to 111 Ã‚Â°F / 6 Ã‚Â°C. It does not melt, break or emit smoke while burning at high temperatures. In addition to being used in a fire pit and fireplace, this glass can also be used in aquariums or for landscaping purposes. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of beautiful high-quality designs including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, bathroom furniture, indoor and outdoor lighting, and outdoor heating and dÃƒÂ©cor.