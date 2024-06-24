Teamson Home 29" Rattan Base Tempered Glass Top Propane Glass Fire Pit

The Peaktop by Teamson Home 29" Gas Fire pit with rattan detailing is a must for all patio and garden areas, no matter what time of the year.

This stylish contemporary fire-pit is a wonderful addition to any garden or patio and is sure to provide you and all your guests with warmth in a natural space. Adjustable flames and easy start electronic ignition enables you to light this firepit up in seconds with ease which makes it the perfect addition to light up the garden.

This large firepit or outdoor heater is weather proof thanks to the wicker finish that is weather resistant to ensure durability. The large glass tabletop increases extra space to place drinks and snacks, ideal for family and friends gathering.

Peaktop by Teamson Home is a unique and stylish outdoor living brand. Featuring garden furniture including rattan sofa and bistro sets, outdoor solar lanterns, water fountains including solar powered and fire pits, gas burning firepits, wood burning fire pits, log burners and outdoor heaters and much more. Perfect for any outdoor space at your home.

Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories.