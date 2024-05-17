Teamson Home Wicker Gas Tank Table for Fire Pits for 20 lb Propane Tank Cover, Brown

Conceal your fire table's gas tank with Teamson Home's Gas Tank Wicker Cover. This dark brown rattan wicker storage hides and protects gas canisters up to 20 lbs. Not only is this cover aesthetically pleasing, quality made, it also functions as an end table. The hinged lid and hose opening provide easy access. Lightweight when empty this dark brown wicker storage unit is the perfect companion to any gas fire pit. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories.