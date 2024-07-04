Marketplace.
Silentnight Cooler Summer 4.5 Tog Duvet, Hypoallergenic, Made in the UK, Single

Keep cool and comfortable with our breathable lightweight filling which is made for summer months. These light fibres mean your duvet won’t feel heavy or restrictive, they also allow heat and humidity to escape. The soft-touch covers are moisture wicking to help keep you at a comfortable temperature.The Silentnight Cooler Summer Duvet is made right here in the UK and comes with a 5 year manufacturer’s guarantee. The duvet is hypoallergenic which means it is kind to skin and does not include any contents likely to cause allergies. Fully machine washable so you can keep enjoying cool, fresh comfort.Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.COOL COMFORT: Keep cool and comfortable with our breathable lightweight filling and moisture wicking covers, perfect for warmer months.IDEAL FOR SUMMER: The 4.5 tog is ideal for summer.HYPOALLERGENIC: Kind to skin and does not include any contents likely to cause allergies.MACHINE WASHABLE: Machine washable so you can keep enjoying cool, fresh comfort.MADE IN THE UK: Proudly made with care in the UK.QUALITY GUARANTEE: 5 year manufacturer’s guarantee.

