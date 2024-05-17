Outsunny Garden Storage Cabinet Potting Bench with Galvanized Top Grey

Small-medium tools and equipment easily stored with this Outsunny outdoor storage shed. The 76 x 150cm inner storage is accessed easily with the single sliding door: pull it to open/close easily. Made from galvanised steel, this metal storage shed is strong and suitable for year-round outdoor use. With a sloped roof, they'll be as little water build-up on the roof, helping to preventing leaking through to inside.